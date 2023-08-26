LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Keke Palmer is turning the big “dirty thirty!” And is celebrating in the best way possible.

Over the weekend, the “Nope” star let us all know that she’s definitely 30 years old when she posted a series of racy photos of herself to Instagram that set the Internet on fire. In the social media post, the birthday girl appeared sweaty and “dirty” while wearing a high neck shiny black bodysuit that showed off her effortless curves.

Dirty Thirty

In one of the photos, the beauty even wore cheeky underwear which revealed giant 3-0 tan lines on her backside.

“#DurrtyThirty Being grateful is the KEY, so showing gratitude is always the move!” Keke wrote in her post’s caption before continuing with, “I am blessed and grateful to see another year. I am grateful my family and I are healthy. I’m bringing in “30” by being me and being better .”

She ended the caption by shouting out her astrological sign, writing, “To all my fellow Virgos keep being bold, gentle and true. Here’s to finding more balance in self expression from personal and professional life. God Bless .”

Check out the steamy photos below.

Many of the actress’s fans and followers took to the comments to share their birthday wishes for the talented superstar, posting a series of celebratory emojis while saying “Happy Birthday.”

Others were gagged at the sexiness of the photo shoot, writing, “One thing about Keke is she going to do what she wants” and “Wellll den doooo dat derrreee.” Some even referred to her as a “Milf” referring to her still having it all as a mother.

Happy birthday to one of our favorites, Keke Palmer! We just love this new era for her!

Keke Palmer Celebrates Her 30th Birthday With A Racy Photoshoot was originally published on hellobeautiful.com