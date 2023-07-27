Listen Live
Anthony Wayne Makes Iconic Role His Own in NC Theatre’s “Mary Poppins”

| 07.27.23
With roles in A Chorus LineTina: The Tina Turner Musical, and Mighty Real: A Fabulous Sylvester Musical under his belt, Anthony Wayne is already a veteran both on and off-Broadway. Now, he has been bringing his talents to the NC Theatre in its production of Disney’s Mary Poppins (running through July 30.)

In this exclusive interview with Foxy’s Karen Clark, Wayne talks about taking over the role of “Bert,” made famous by Dick Van Dyke in the 1964 film. With that task, Wayne makes sure to bring his own joy and light into the iconic character.

Check out the full interview above, and purchase your tickets to NC Theatre’s Mary Poppins at www.nctheatre.com!

