Anthony Wayne Makes Iconic Role His Own in NC Theatre’s “Mary Poppins”

With roles in A Chorus Line, Tina: The Tina Turner Musical, and Mighty Real: A Fabulous Sylvester Musical under his belt, Anthony Wayne is already a veteran both on and off-Broadway. Now, he has been bringing his talents to the NC Theatre in its production of Disney’s Mary Poppins (running through July 30.)
In this exclusive interview with Foxy’s Karen Clark, Wayne talks about taking over the role of “Bert,” made famous by Dick Van Dyke in the 1964 film. With that task, Wayne makes sure to bring his own joy and light into the iconic character.
Check out the full interview above, and purchase your tickets to NC Theatre’s Mary Poppins at www.nctheatre.com!
-
Carlee Russell’s Attorney: ‘There Was No Kidnapping.. My Client Never Saw A Baby’
-
Lakeith Stanfield And Kasmere Trice Secretly Tied The Knot And Had A Baby
-
LeBron James’ son Bronny Suffers Cardiac Arrest During USC Basketball Workout
-
16 Injured, Buildings & Homes Damaged Following Tornado in Nash, Edgecombe Counties
-
Police: Carlee Russell Searched ‘Amber Alert’ and Film ‘Taken’ Prior To Disappearance
-
Obama’s Summer Playlist: Drake, Money Man, Ice Spice, and More
-
Tony Bennett Dies at 96: Remembering His Soulful Duets
-
Winning $1B+ Powerball Ticket Sold In California