Electrical Fire At Tiffany & Co. Flagship Store in NY

NBC News and AP report that the flagship Tiffany & Co. store in Manhattan caught fire Thursday morning.
The New York Fire Department received a report of a transformer fire in the basement of the store at 9:38 am. The fire didn’t spread to the store, but about 100 people were evacuated as a precaution.
According to Deputy Fire Chief Joseph Carlsen, two people sustained minor injuries during the evacuation.
The Fifth Avenue store, made famous in the 1961 film Breakfast at Tiffany’s, had reopened in April after an extensive 3-year renovation.
Alfonso Quiroz, a spokesperson for Con Edison, said that there were no reported outages due to the fire. He added that Con Edison crews were working on underground electrical equipment and making repairs.
A rep for Tiffany & Co. didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
-
John Amos Accuses Daughter Of Elder Abuse On IG After Her Inital Accusation
-
Ike Turner Jr. Arrested For Crack Possession “He Tried to Eat the Drugs”
-
Patti LaBelle Powers Through Lyric Mishap During Tina Turner Tribute at the BET Awards
-
Russell Simmons Dragged For Filth By Daughter & Kimora, Twitter Piles On
-
For The Kids: Keyshia Cole’s Still Living With Daniel Gibson Because…
-
Madonna Postpones Tour After Rushed to Hospital Unresponsive, Manager Says
-
ConFunkShun's Michael Cooper Tells How He Found Out About Silk Sonic's "Love Train" Cover
-
Alicia Keys: "Girl On Fire" [AUDIO]