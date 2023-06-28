Chatham Community Library to Host Shark Week Film Series

Chatham Community Library will host a three-part film series on Wednesday evenings in July. These events are free and open to the public.
WHAT: Shark Week Film Series
WHEN: Wednesday evenings, July 5th, 12th, and 19th, 6:00 – 8:00 p.m.
WHERE: Chatham Community Library, Holmes Family Meeting Room
197 NC-87 Pittsboro, NC 27312
THE FILMS:
Wednesday, July 5: Sharknado (2013). A freak storm brings hundreds of vicious, man-eating sharks ashore in Los Angeles and a group of friends struggles to steer clear of their violent and destructive path. Rated TV-14.
Wednesday, July 12: Soul Surfer (2011). In this fact-based drama, a surfer named Bethany Hamilton relies on her faith and the support of her parents as she attempts a comeback at championship surfing after losing an arm in a shark attack. Rated PG.
Wednesday, July 19: 47 Meters Down (2017). Two sisters vacationing in Mexico are trapped in a shark cage at the bottom of the ocean. With less than an hour of oxygen left and great white sharks circling nearby, they must fight to survive. Rated PG-13.
Residents may visit the libraries’ website www.chathamlibraries.org, or contact the library at (919) 545-8084 for more information on this and other events and programs.
