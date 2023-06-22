We Have To Take Our Families Back | The Undressing Room Podcast Presented by Macy’s

On this episode of The Undressing Room Podcast Presented by Macy’s, Lore’l and Claudia Jordan discuss who’s job it is to regulate minors access to social media, Joseline Hernandez’s latest fight, YFN Lucci’s pending court case.
They start off talking about social media and minors. The state of Louisiana passed a bill that would require minors under the age of eighteen to need parental permission to get on social media and video games. Lore’l and Claudia have different opinions but they both believe that it should start at home with the parents. It should not be the government’s job to regulate what our children should do. Lore’l and Claudia also spoke about the family dynamic in the household today versus how it was back in the day. And Lore’l and Claudia Jordan talked about YFN Lucci pending court case and Joseline Hernandez fighting again. Of course it Goes Down in Lore’l’s DMs.
