Museum Of History Celebrates NC Poetry

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Foxy 107.1-104.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Hosted by Piedmont Laureate Dasan Ahanu, the NC Museum of History is celebrating North Carolina poetry by presenting this team poetry slam exhibition. Teams of poets from across the state have been invited to compete against the area’s own Bull City Slam Team.

This is an opportunity to experience what happens at regional and national competitions. Each of these teams will be preparing for competition this June at the 2023 Southern Fried Poetry Slam in Knoxville, Tennessee. Don’t miss this amazing showcase of performance poetry!

TEAMS:

Slam Charlotte (Charlotte)—3x National Poetry Slam Champion, 2x Southern Fried Regional Poetry Slam Champion

Detour Slam Team (Fayetteville)

Bull City Slam Team (Durham)—National Poetry Slam Finalist, 2x Southern Fried Regional Poetry Slam Champion

Gate City Slam Team (Greensboro)

This event also will feature performances by special guest poets to be announced later!

Dasan Ahanu, the 2023 North Carolina Piedmont Laureate, is an artist, educator, scholar, and cultural organizer based in Durham. In addition to performing across the country, Dasan has hosted or coordinated many poetry, jazz, hip- hop, and cultural arts events. As a writing fellow with the Center for Community Change in Washington, DC, he wrote and published articles and essays about the economic struggles of families, students, and artists. Read his full bio here.

The Southern Fried Poetry Slam started in 1993 in Asheville and is the largest poetry slam in the country. You can find out more about it at southernfriedpoetryslam.com.

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter: @The_KarenClark

YouTube: The Karen Clark