Black Restaurant Week Carolinas 2023 has officially commenced.
Black Restaurant Week Carolinas is back and taking over both North Carolina and South Carolina. The event, lasting through May 7th, is intended to celebrate the rich taste and flavor of African-American, African, and Caribbean cuisine. A plethora of Black-owned restaurants in the Triangle are participating in the celebration. Check out the full list of restaurants here, and check out more information below.
Black Restaurant Week Returns To The Triangle was originally published on hiphopnc.com
-
[UPDATE] Student, Substitute Teacher Charged For Fight In Rocky Mount High School
-
Otis Redding III, Guitarist & Son of Iconic Singer, Dies at 59
-
Toni Braxton Shares Near-Death Health Scare, Coming Close to a “Massive Heart Attack” [LISTEN]
-
Harry Belafonte, Legendary Entertainer and Activist, Dies at 96
-
BREAKING: Don Lemon Fired From CNN
-
RIP Jerry Springer: Remembering Of The Most Influential Yet Controversial TV Hosts
-
Fugees' Pras Michel Found Guilty of Chinese Conspiracy Plot
-
GMA's Janai Norman Announces Pregnancy of 3rd Child