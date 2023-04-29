LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Black Restaurant Week Carolinas 2023 has officially commenced.

Black Restaurant Week Carolinas is back and taking over both North Carolina and South Carolina. The event, lasting through May 7th, is intended to celebrate the rich taste and flavor of African-American, African, and Caribbean cuisine. A plethora of Black-owned restaurants in the Triangle are participating in the celebration. Check out the full list of restaurants here, and check out more information below.

Black Restaurant Week Returns To The Triangle was originally published on hiphopnc.com