LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Foxy 107.1-104.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Latto was spotted out with Teyana Taylor over the weekend as she prepared to hit the stage at the Special 2our and gave us major fashion goals in the process. Of course, she was sure to take to Instagram to show off the look and photos of her and Teyana for her millions of fans.

In her IG photo dump, the “Big Energy” rapper showed off her toned figure when she stepped out for her performance rocking a pink look that was perfect on her. The trendy ensemble was a leather Labels N Dollas bodysuit with cut out pants which she wore as she showed off her toned figure. She paired the look with matching pink shoes and blinged out jewelry to add to her stunning slay.

As for her hair, Latto rocked her blonde locs in tight curls with a side part and a curled bang as she served while showing off her effortless style.

Teyana was spotted alongside the rapper in Latto’s photo dump and kept her usual street style on full display, rocking black joggers, a leather bomber jacket and red sneakers.

Taking to the platform, the emcee shared a few photos from backstage of her performance as well as of herself on stage where we got to see the look in action. In each post, she modeled the look from all angles and gave us major fashion goals in the process.

“Back on the road #Special2our” she captioned the photo dump. Check out the post below.

Don’t play with Latto when it comes to serving fashion!

Don’t miss…

Big Latto Shows Off Her Killer Curves In $2,280 Dolce And Gabbana Dress

Big Latto Celebrates Her 23rd Birthday With An Epic Surprise Party, Rides Off In New Lambo

Latto Was Spotted Out With Teyana Taylor Serving Fashion Goals During The ‘Special 2our’ was originally published on hellobeautiful.com