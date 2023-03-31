Durham Parks and Recreation Hosts Egg Hunts On April 1st

On Saturday, April 1, residents will have several opportunities to put their eggs in one basket at Durham Parks and Recreation’s Annual Egg Hunts. All of the events listed below are free and open to the public.
Egg Hunt
10 a.m. - 12 p.m.
West Point on the Eno, 5101 N Roxboro Street
Egg hunters wanted at our 36th Annual Egg Hunt at West Point on the Eno. Children 0-12 will be divided into groups according to their age for the egg hunt. Find the golden egg and win an extra prize! All age groups will start at 10:15 a.m.; games and crafts to follow.
Egg Hunt
10 a.m. – 11 a.m.
I.R. Holmes, Sr. Recreation Center at Campus Hills, 2000 S. Alston Avenue
Egg hunters wanted! Children will be divided into groups according to age and the egg hunt will begin promptly at 10:15 a.m. Find the golden egg to win an extra prize! This inclusion program is for children of all ability levels. All ages are welcome. If additional assistance is needed, please contact the Special Programs unit at 919-475-2398.
Dog-Gone Egg Hunt
12 p.m. - 1 p.m.
West Point on the Eno, 5101 N Roxboro Street
Residents can enjoy this spring tradition with their canine companions! Durham’s four-legged residents will experience an egg hunt – canine style!
For more information, call 919-560-4355 or visit DPRPlayMore.org.
