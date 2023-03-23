Melissa’s Pick Hit: “Fight For Us” Marshetta Parker

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Melissa Wade’s pick hit this week is Marshetta Parker. She is the praise & worship leader of Victorious Praise Fellowship in Durham, NC.

Join her for a live performance of her new project Friday March 24th at Victorious Praise Fellowship

Standing as a bridge between contemporary and traditional music styles, Marshetta Parker is known for her transparency while allowing the Holy Spirit to use her. She is honored to serve as the Praise and Worship leader of Victorious Praise Fellowship COGIC and has done so for the past 23 years. She is also the founder and host of “Warriors of Worship” podcast.

Marshetta recorded a live worship project in 2018, birthing the singles, “Breakthrough,” “We Have Come,” and “My Everything.” Now Marshetta is preparing to take her music ministry even further with her forthcoming self-titled EP releasing in Spring of 2023. The lead single “More Than Enough” is produced by Vaughan Phoenix (Tasha Cobbs, Koryn Hawthorne, William Murphy) and is now available at digital music outlets.

​​Marshetta has a big voice with a lot of personality and understands that her voice (which is a gift from God) has been anointed to encourage the broken hearted and set at liberty those who are bruised.

CLICK HERE to listen to the latest single Fight For Us.

