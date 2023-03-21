Interested In Learning How To Do Business In Downtown Durham?

Pull-Up at Provident is an opportunity for Durham-based founders and business owners to connect each month for learning and support. MORE DETAILS HERE

If you:

Have an IDEA for a business but don’t know how to make it a reality;

Need SUPPORT launching, growing, and/or pivoting your business;

Are looking for CAPITAL to take your business to the next level…

The E3 Durham community is ready to support you!

Pull-Up at Provident is a monthly event that is free and open to everyone!

Agenda

5:00 – 8:00 pm Networking

Get to know the E3 Durham community. Mix & mingle with some of Durham’s most knowledgable experts and learn what you can do to level up (or start!) your business in 2023!

6:00 pm Greeting & Introductions

Get to know and hear from our inspiring community of entrepreneurs and partners.

6:30 pm Workshops

*Workshop seating is limited, so register soon to secure your place.

Infusing Purpose and Motivation with Your Passion! Presented by Durham Tech Small Business Center

In this session, presented by Chef, Educator, Speaker, and Entrepreneur John Eisensmith shares his secrets to getting the most out of your career and life with inspiring stories of his journey from a cornfield in small town America to the top of one of the most demanding industries in the world. The ideals he outlines in his talk will show you how you can use your passions to deepen your appreciation and meaning of life while motivating you towards your professional and personal goals! Don’t miss this one!! | For Both Aspiring and Existing Entrepreneurs

Have Better Meetings, Presented by Echo

Using tips from Traction, we’ll talk about the ways to hold efficient meetings with staff, board members, and even family meetings. Take your meetings from meandering slogs to efficient, effective, and SHORTER sessions that get to the heart of what you need. | For Both Aspiring and Existing Entrepreneurs

Want To Do Business in Downtown Durham? Presented by Main Street America

An interactive discussion presented by Forward Cities, downtown Durham champions, and special guests from Main Street America. | For Both Aspiring and Existing Entrepreneurs