Lenovo

Smart Conversations With Lenovo: Bridgett Rogers & Sandra Clarke

Published on March 16, 2023

Karen Clark is joined by Bridgett Rogers, Lenovo’s Director of Customer Service in Software, and Sandra Clarke, Senior Enablement Manager for DaaS. In this latest conversation, the ladies talk about pursuing a career in STEM and how Lenovo continues to set goals in diversity, equity, and inclusion.

RELATED TAGS

Bridgett Rogers Conversations with Lenovo Lenovo Sandra Clarke

