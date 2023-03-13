WE2023: Erica Campbell Talks Family, Faith, And Career

Once again, we were blessed to have our Radio One fam, Erica Campbell, at Women’s Empowerment! Prior to hitting the stage, the award-winning artist & Get Up! Mornings host talks to The Light 103.9’s Callie Douglas talks about balancing her family and career, standing in her truth despite differing opinions, and learning to own her (AMAZING) voice.
Check out the full interview above!
