Wells Fargo Customers Livid, Here Is Why.

A serious system glitch is upsetting Wells Fargo customers nationwide. On Friday, many Wells Fargo customers reported that their online banking accounts had stopped receiving direct deposits and scheduled paychecks.

In response to a request for comment, Wells Fargo stated that customer accounts are still secure.

Downdetector, which keeps track of online outage reports from users, showed that there were a lot more problems with Wells Fargo at 8 a.m. Eastern.

The bank first put a notice in its mobile app Friday morning, saying that a “technical issue” might be to blame if customers saw missing transactions or wrong balances.