Janet Jackson Is Putting “Family First” In 2nd Lifetime/A&E Documentary

Following the massive success of her first documentary last year, music icon Janet Jackson is set to give fans more of an in-depth look with a second documentary on Lifetime and A&E.

Janet Jackson: Family First will once again follow the 5x Grammy winner and Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee as she prepares for her upcoming “Together Again” World Tour. The tour, which kicks off next month, marks her 5th decade in entertainment while also celebrating two album milestones: the 30th anniversary of Janet. and the 25th anniversary of The Velvet Rope.

The doc will also show Janet and her brother Randy Jackson as they try to reunite the family band after 40 years. Both Janet and Randy serve as Executive Producers of the project.

Family First is a continuation of the critically and commercially successful documentary, 2022’s Janet Jackson, which brought in over 20 million viewers in one week.

In a press release, Janet says, “I was touched by the love and support from the wonderful fans who enjoyed the documentary last year. I am excited to continue to share my story, and welcome fans into my life and the ‘Together Again’ tour. Thank you for your never-ending support, and I hope you enjoy the next chapter.”

Added Randy, “In this next chapter in the documentary, Janet and I are thrilled to welcome viewers on the road with us as we embark on the ‘Together Again’ tour, celebrating the milestone of 50 years of Janet’s career with fans across the country. We look forward to the continued partnership with Lifetime and A&E, and to sharing our family with viewers.”

The documentary is currently filming and will air on both Lifetime and A&E, with the release to be announced.