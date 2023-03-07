Man Arrested For Driving 105 MPH in Johnston County Chase

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

WRAL reports that a man is now facing multiple charges for a high-speed chase with Goldsboro Police on Tuesday morning (Mar. 7).

28-year-old Fuquan Banks was busted driving 105 mph on U.S. Highway 70 toward Selma, across Wayne County, into Johnston County. Law enforcement was notified that Banks stole the vehicle he was driving. He also cut off his ankle monitoring device and had outstanding warrants.

Officers spotted the vehicle and attempted to stop Banks for failing to stop at a stop sign. Banks fled the scene.

During the pursuit, a Johnston County Sheriff’s deputy threw “stop sticks” at the silver SUV, flattening three of the tires. However, Banks continues to ride on the rims until he drove into a ditch and got stuck.

Banks was arrested for an outstanding order of arrest, driving under the influence, driving with a revoked license, careless & reckless driving, speeding, and failure to stop at a stop sign. He also received outstanding warrants for discharging a firearm in the city, providing false information to an officer, and failure to wear a seat belt.

