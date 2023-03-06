Check Out This Chatham County Easter Egg Hunt

Karen Clark, a Durham native, is a graduate of the School of Journalism at the UNC- Chapel Hill. Her desire to pursue a career in broadcast led her to a 4-year stint in commercial radio. Karen’s experience included on-air work G-105 (WDCG) and K97.5 (WQOK) in Raleigh, North Carolina. Karen’s radio experience led her to a Promotions Manager position with Columbia Records. While working with Columbia, Karen promoted and marketed albums for national recording artists such as Mariah Carey, Will Smith, Beyonce, Wyclef Jean and many others. This promotions position was Karen’s first foray into event planning, allowing her to coordinate parties, autograph signings, performances and regional itineraries for dozens of artists. After three years with Columbia Records, Karen landed a position with West Coast based Capitol Records. Capitol Records boasts an impressive roster of artists including The Beatles, Coldplay, Corrine Bailey Rae and Snoop Dogg. After seven years in the music industry, Karen, along with her mother, started Something Borrowed, Something Blue, a nationally-recognized wedding and event planning company based in Raleigh, North Carolina. Karen’s events have been seen on the Style Network shows Whose Wedding Is It Anyway? and Married Away. She has been a featured contributor for InStyle Weddings, The Knot and various local news programs and publications Karen is currently the Midday On-Air Personality at Foxy 107.1/104.3 (WFXC/WFXK.) She enjoys cooking, working out, playing with her young son and volunteering in the community.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Foxy 107.1-104.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Chatham County Parks and Recreation invites the community to step into spring with The EGGstreme Spring Fling. This epic Easter egg hunt will take place on Saturday, April 1, 2023, from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Central Carolina Community College’s Main Campus located at 764 West Street, Pittsboro.

Community members are invited to enjoy the many different activities that The EGGstreme Spring Fling has to offer. There will be balloon twisting, hula hoops, glitter tattoos, and multiple other community organizations hosting other spring-themed activities, including the Maple View Mobile Ice Cream Truck.

Starting at 11:00 a.m., there will be field games including a sack race and water balloon toss. Participants will have a chance to win a prize during these games. The egg hunts will begin at noon and will wrap up the event. The egg hunt will be tiered into age groups: under age 3, ages 4 to 6, ages 7 to 9, and ages 10 and older. Community members are encouraged to bring their own baskets for the egg hunt.

“We are excited to offer The EGGStreme Spring Fling year after year,” says Chatham County Parks and Recreation Director Tracy Burnett. “While the kids will enjoy hunting for eggs, everyone can enjoy many of the activities we are offering and show off their skills with the sack race, balloon toss and hula hoops. We encourage people of all ages to come on out and mingle with the community and enjoy the fun.”

The Parks and Recreation Department would like to give special thanks to Piedmont Health Services for their generous sponsorship of The EGGstreme Spring Fling.

For more information, individuals may visit The EGGstreme Spring Fling event on the Parks and Recreation Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/CCParksandRecNC/events, or contact Mallory Peterson at 919-642-7086 or mallory.peterson@chathamcountync.gov. Organizations looking to table at the event can email Ms. Peterson for more information.

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark

YouTube: The Karen Clark