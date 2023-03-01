Wendy Williams Back? Ex-TV Host Now “Formerly Retired,” Still Wants Spot On ‘The View’

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

A good amount of those who’ve been following the rise, fall, rise, fall and — well, we’re not exactly sure where the status is at this point! — of former daytime TV maven Wendy Williams have probably given up hope in witnessing her long-awaited return. From podcast rumors to an alleged open invitation to guest spot on The View, many were expecting to see something (anything!) come to fruition since reports began swirling last summer. Sadly, nothing has come to the surface just yet.

However, things are starting to look brighter after Wendy was recently spotted living it up in New York City.

Ironically enough, it was one of the glittering paparazzi patrons taking photos during her recent time in NYC who was able to get a viable update on Wendy’s official return, straight from the TV queen herself. “I’m formerly retired,” Williams told @NYCPAP during a visit to Petco after detailing her plans for a trip to Paris, going into detail by stating, “I’m shopping for kitty litter because I have a wax museum in Paris and one in California.” She also explained that her plan was to stay one week in Paris followed by three weeks in California before flying immediately back to NYC.

She gave some emphasis on the type of projects she’d like to get back into as well before officially announcing her ‘un-retirement,’ telling the paparazzo, “I want to be on TV, stuff like [Late Night with] Seth Meyers, Joy Behar, Whoopi Goldberg — The View. Stuff like that.” Deadline made an interesting observation, noting that The View‘s “Hot Topics” segment was a direct inspiration for the fan-favorite segment of the same name on The Wendy Show, her wildly popular daytime series that ended last year after 13 successful seasons. Could we see Williams taking over “Hot Topics” at The View, even if in a limited capacity? Fingers crossed!

Would Wendy Williams make a good fit on The View? Is she ready for an official return? Let us know your thoughts!

Wendy Williams Back? Ex-TV Host Now “Formerly Retired,” Still Wants Spot On ‘The View’ was originally published on blackamericaweb.com