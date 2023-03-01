DONATE NOW To Help St. Jude Fight For Our Kids!

Foxy 107/104 is teaming up with St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in its mission to save kids with cancer and other life-threatening diseases, and you can join us!
CLICK HERE TO DONATE!
Become a St. Jude “Partner in Hope” with a donation of just $19 a month and you will get the official “This Shirt Saves Lives” shirt. Most importantly, you will play a key role in St. Jude’s work in providing care, love, and hope to these kids and their families when they need it the most.
DID YOU KNOW? Families NEVER receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, food, or housing. That’s right! St. Jude covers it all… because simply put, the family’s only worry should be helping their child live.
Join us as we fight childhood cancer with St. Jude!
CLICK HERE or call 1-800-805-5856
to become a “Partner In Hope!”
