Scholarships Available for Conservation Camp for Local High School Students

Do you enjoy being outdoors? Does a career protecting farms, forests, waterways and wildlife sound interesting? Wake County is encouraging local students to join more than 100 high school students from around the state in a week of interactive, hands-on study covering a wide range of conservation topics.

Rising sophomores, juniors, and seniors are encouraged to apply for a $575 scholarship to attend the 2023 Resource Conservation Workshop. This week-long academic event will take place on the campus of North Carolina State University in Raleigh from Sunday, June 25 through Friday, June 30.

“What better way for students to explore a career in conservation than in the field with working conservationists,” said Cheryl Stallings, Wake County Commissioner. “Past scholarship recipients describe their week at the Resource Conservation Workshop as an eye-opening and life-changing experience!”

Wake County teens will get firsthand experience in various natural resource fields, such as soil and water conservation, wildlife and fisheries, forestry, water quality and watershed management.

The scholarship recipients will be chosen by the Wake Soil and Water Conservation District Board of Supervisors. The scholarship will cover the registration fee, a dorm room on campus, linens, instructional supplies, insurance and all meals. The Friends of Wake Soil and Water Conservation District, a nonprofit support group for the district, will also sponsor an additional $575 scholarship based on financial need. Students will be notified by April 21.

To fill out a scholarship application and submit a student essay with an adult’s letter of recommendation, visit wake.gov/conservationcamp. The deadline to submit is 5 p.m. on Friday, March 24, 2023.

The Wake Soil and Water Conservation District has awarded scholarships to Wake County students since the Resource Conservation Workshop’s inception 58 years ago.

