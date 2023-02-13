HBCU Baddie Justina Miles Made History As The First Black Deaf Woman To Perform At The Super Bowl

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Justina Miles brought boss energy to her performances at Super Bowl LVII. The Bowie State University nursing student made history as the first Black deaf woman for the sporting event’s half-time and pre-game shows.

The 20-year-old performed “Lift Every Voice and Sing” alongside Sheryl Lee Ralph during the pre-game show. It was the first time the song considered the Black national anthem was performed inside of the stadium where the championship is played. Miles brought the same level of soul to her performance as the original dream girl.

She shared her thoughts on having the opportunity to “lift every voice of the unrecognized, the overlooked, and the culture,” in a post on her Instagram page Tuesday.

The Philadelphia native also performed during Rihanna’s set at the half-time performance. She swayed and bopped along with the lyrics with a passion that shook the social media streets.

Using winks, tongue wags, chest thrusts, and eyebrow arches she snatched the spotlight.

This is not the first time Miles has excelled on a national stage. According to The National Association of the Deaf, “Justina was part of the USA team that went to the 2021/22 Deaflympics in Brazil and returned with a silver medal as part of the 4X100 women’s track relay team.”

Miles has also built a following of over ninety-nine thousand followers on TikTok and over one hundred and ninety-seven thousand followers on Instagram. She was not the only deaf performer in football’s biggest night.

Actor Troy Kotsu and educator Colin Denny performed during the ceremonies as well.

“That shows real inclusivity and big baby steps towards true accessibility. I’m so glad the world- deaf and hearing- enjoyed one of the biggest moments of the year together,” Miles continued in her Instagram caption.

“This experience was indescribable and I’m at a loss of words for each and every one of your love and support.”

