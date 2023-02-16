Check Out The Trailer For Mary J. Blige’s New Talk Show

We’re about to see a different side of Mary J. Blige! The multi-talented performer has just released a look at her new talk show, The Wine Down.
So far, we know that Taraji P. Henson, 50 Cent and Young Miami will be guests on the upcoming BET production. Mary and her guests kick back and discuss life over a glass of wine. The show is being promoted as a raw and unfiltered version of Mary. The show premiers on March 1st at 10pm on BET.
“BET has been one of my biggest supporters throughout my career,” Mary said in a statement about the show. “Being able to now create together, for them to be so supportive of my vision for the type of content I will create, is something I am grateful and excited for. We already have multiple projects in the works and there is much more to come.”
