Check Out Women’s Empowerment Performer Ledisi On JHud’s Show

LEDISI – The Wild Card US Tour 2021

Source: Live Nation / Live Nation

You already know that Ledisi will be one of the performer’s at this year’s Women’s Empowerment, taking place at the PNC Arena in Raleigh on Friday, March 10th. But before she heads to the Women’s Empowerment stage, she recently stopped by The Jennifer Hudson Show to perform her new single, “I Need To Know.” The song is from her upcoming album which will drop this spring.

Check out the Grammy Award-winner’s performance below.

 

 

Ledisi also chatted with Jennifer Hudson about their friendship and more.

 

 

 

