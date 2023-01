LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Foxy 107.1-104.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Vice President Kamala Harris will be visiting the Triangle in downtown Raleigh today.

Harris will deliver remarks at 1:15 p.m. at the Duke Energy Center for Performing Arts. She will be discussing small business growth and how the Biden administration has invested in helping small businesses.

Source: WRAL.com

VP Kamala Visits The Triangle Today was originally published on thelightnc.com