Retail Space For Minority & Women-Owned Businesses

For Minority- and Women-owned businesses, this effort by Downtown Raleigh Alliance, StartUp at Wake Tech, LM Restaurants and Lenovo will increase the presence, inclusion, and equity of business ownership in Downtown Raleigh.
Complete the interest form to be notified of upcoming application cycles.
Now accepting applications for April 2023 placement. The deadline to apply for April placement is Monday, January 30th.
Courtney Fugate, Storefront Manager
Downtown Raleigh Alliance
(919) 821-6977
courtneyfugate@downtownraleigh.org
Program overview:
Pop-Up Shops at Martin Street is a pop-up retail store program in Downtown Raleigh at 17 E Martin Street. This storefront location is available for pop-up retail tenants looking to share an affordable retail space with other up-and-coming retailers, participate in business counseling, and experience the Downtown Raleigh market.
The goals of the program are to:
- Provide affordable retail space in a desirable location within Downtown Raleigh to Minority- and Women-owned businesses
- Provide counseling opportunities for tenants to grow their business through StartUp at Wake Tech
- Give tenants the opportunity for retail success in a storefront location, further boosting their confidence to sign a long-term lease within Downtown Raleigh
This is an ideal business opportunity if:
- You have a retail business that you want to expand to a storefront location in Downtown Raleigh
- You only need a small area to operate
- You do not currently have a physical storefront location in Raleigh but have been considering opening one
- You are welcoming, customer-service oriented, and willing to share space with other businesses
- You are motivated and driven to grow your business through the counseling opportunities provided by StartUp at Wake Tech
- You are motivated and driven to market and advertise your pop-up to generate sales and foot traffic
- You are prepared to submit a business plan (including marketing plan and financial plan)
Location:
17 E Martin Street is positioned on a high foot traffic street within the center of Downtown Raleigh. The retail space is 1,230 square feet and boasts floor to ceiling windows for high visibility. It is surrounded by many popular restaurants, residential units, offices, and other nearby retailers.
