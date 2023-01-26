Retail Space For Minority & Women-Owned Businesses

Karen Clark, a Durham native, is a graduate of the School of Journalism at the UNC- Chapel Hill. Her desire to pursue a career in broadcast led her to a 4-year stint in commercial radio. Karen’s experience included on-air work G-105 (WDCG) and K97.5 (WQOK) in Raleigh, North Carolina. Karen’s radio experience led her to a Promotions Manager position with Columbia Records. While working with Columbia, Karen promoted and marketed albums for national recording artists such as Mariah Carey, Will Smith, Beyonce, Wyclef Jean and many others. This promotions position was Karen’s first foray into event planning, allowing her to coordinate parties, autograph signings, performances and regional itineraries for dozens of artists. After three years with Columbia Records, Karen landed a position with West Coast based Capitol Records. Capitol Records boasts an impressive roster of artists including The Beatles, Coldplay, Corrine Bailey Rae and Snoop Dogg. After seven years in the music industry, Karen, along with her mother, started Something Borrowed, Something Blue, a nationally-recognized wedding and event planning company based in Raleigh, North Carolina. Karen’s events have been seen on the Style Network shows Whose Wedding Is It Anyway? and Married Away. She has been a featured contributor for InStyle Weddings, The Knot and various local news programs and publications Karen is currently the Midday On-Air Personality at Foxy 107.1/104.3 (WFXC/WFXK.) She enjoys cooking, working out, playing with her young son and volunteering in the community.

For Minority- and Women-owned businesses, this effort by Downtown Raleigh Alliance, StartUp at Wake Tech, LM Restaurants and Lenovo will increase the presence, inclusion, and equity of business ownership in Downtown Raleigh. MORE DETAILS

Complete the interest form to be notified of upcoming application cycles.

Now accepting applications for April 2023 placement. The deadline to apply for April placement is Monday, January 30th.

INTEREST FORM

Courtney Fugate, Storefront Manager

Downtown Raleigh Alliance

(919) 821-6977

courtneyfugate@downtownraleigh.org

Program overview:

Pop-Up Shops at Martin Street is a pop-up retail store program in Downtown Raleigh at 17 E Martin Street. This storefront location is available for pop-up retail tenants looking to share an affordable retail space with other up-and-coming retailers, participate in business counseling, and experience the Downtown Raleigh market.

The goals of the program are to:

Provide affordable retail space in a desirable location within Downtown Raleigh to Minority- and Women-owned businesses

Provide counseling opportunities for tenants to grow their business through StartUp at Wake Tech

Give tenants the opportunity for retail success in a storefront location, further boosting their confidence to sign a long-term lease within Downtown Raleigh

This is an ideal business opportunity if:

You have a retail business that you want to expand to a storefront location in Downtown Raleigh

You only need a small area to operate

You do not currently have a physical storefront location in Raleigh but have been considering opening one

You are welcoming, customer-service oriented, and willing to share space with other businesses

You are motivated and driven to grow your business through the counseling opportunities provided by StartUp at Wake Tech

You are motivated and driven to market and advertise your pop-up to generate sales and foot traffic

You are prepared to submit a business plan (including marketing plan and financial plan)

Location:

17 E Martin Street is positioned on a high foot traffic street within the center of Downtown Raleigh. The retail space is 1,230 square feet and boasts floor to ceiling windows for high visibility. It is surrounded by many popular restaurants, residential units, offices, and other nearby retailers.

