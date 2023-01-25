Got A Story To Tell About Durham During COVID? Apply For This Grant!!

Bull City Strong is a community-based partnership to reduce the increased risk of contracting, being hospitalized, and dying from COVID-19 among Black, Hispanic, and other historically marginalized populations in Durham County. MORE DETAILS
About Say Something Strong
Bull City Strong is seeking applications from artists, journalists, and social influencers for Say Something Strong, a project to share stories of community health and resilience in Durham during the COVID pandemic. Funding is available for creative projects that reflect or work to resolve health equity issues resulting from COVID-19. Priority will be given to projects that can reach and create positive impact in historically marginalized communities.
Two award levels are available:
Two $5,000 awards
One $15,000 project
Applications due January 31, 11:59pm EST!
Find more information and links to applications below:
Say Something Strong Eligibility Information
Bull City Strong seeks individuals and organizations committed to the following project goals:
- To tell the evolving local story of community health and resilience among Durham communities during the COVID pandemic.
- To share vital and accurate public health information in ways that reflect Durham’s diversity
Applicants must be:
- At least 16 years of age.
- North Carolina residents.
- Have an impact in Durham, NC.
If you have additional questions about eligibility, please e-mail BullCityStrong@dconc.gov or call 919-560-7702. MORE DETAILS
Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark