Got A Story To Tell About Durham During COVID? Apply For This Grant!!

Bull City Strong is a community-based partnership to reduce the increased risk of contracting, being hospitalized, and dying from COVID-19 among Black, Hispanic, and other historically marginalized populations in Durham County. MORE DETAILS

About Say Something Strong

Bull City Strong is seeking applications from artists, journalists, and social influencers for Say Something Strong, a project to share stories of community health and resilience in Durham during the COVID pandemic. Funding is available for creative projects that reflect or work to resolve health equity issues resulting from COVID-19. Priority will be given to projects that can reach and create positive impact in historically marginalized communities.

Two award levels are available:

Two $5,000 awards

One $15,000 project

Applications due January 31, 11:59pm EST!

Find more information and links to applications below: