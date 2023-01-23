Triangle Restaurant Week Starts Today!

Karen Clark, a Durham native, is a graduate of the School of Journalism at the UNC- Chapel Hill. Her desire to pursue a career in broadcast led her to a 4-year stint in commercial radio. Karen’s experience included on-air work G-105 (WDCG) and K97.5 (WQOK) in Raleigh, North Carolina. Karen’s radio experience led her to a Promotions Manager position with Columbia Records. While working with Columbia, Karen promoted and marketed albums for national recording artists such as Mariah Carey, Will Smith, Beyonce, Wyclef Jean and many others. This promotions position was Karen’s first foray into event planning, allowing her to coordinate parties, autograph signings, performances and regional itineraries for dozens of artists. After three years with Columbia Records, Karen landed a position with West Coast based Capitol Records. Capitol Records boasts an impressive roster of artists including The Beatles, Coldplay, Corrine Bailey Rae and Snoop Dogg. After seven years in the music industry, Karen, along with her mother, started Something Borrowed, Something Blue, a nationally-recognized wedding and event planning company based in Raleigh, North Carolina. Karen’s events have been seen on the Style Network shows Whose Wedding Is It Anyway? and Married Away. She has been a featured contributor for InStyle Weddings, The Knot and various local news programs and publications Karen is currently the Midday On-Air Personality at Foxy 107.1/104.3 (WFXC/WFXK.) She enjoys cooking, working out, playing with her young son and volunteering in the community.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Foxy 107.1-104.3 Featured Video CLOSE

The annual Triangle Restaurant Week event is set to run the week of January 23-29, 2023. During the event, participating restaurants within Raleigh, Cary,Chapel Hill, Durham and surrounding areas will offer a special 2 or 3-course prix fixe menu ($20, $25, $30, $40, $45, $50) each day they are open. Please visit restaurant websites to view their hours and the days they plan to offer these specials menus as many have changed due to post pandemic operations.



“We are still recovering from a post pandemic world and have seen a significant drop in restaurant participation due to supply chain shortages and an increase in food prices. These continued obstacles the eateries are facing has also led to some restaurants picking a higher price point for their menu and only offering two courses instead of three.” said Damon Butler, Founder of Triangle Restaurant Week. “We are very excited to still be able to offer this event since many people look forward to it year after year.”