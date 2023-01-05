BULL CITY IN BLACK: HBCU Showcase & Community Resource Fair celebrates the history and enduring legacy of historically black colleges and universities from across the state and region. The Emily K Center will host representatives and student organizations from HBCUs and community organizations with a particular focus on mental health and wellness. Students and families from across Durham are invited to join us at the Center to learn more about HBCUs and admissions opportunities, and gain access to health and wellness services unique to the Bull City.
This event is FREE and open to all — high school students and their families are strongly encouraged to attend. Registration is strongly encouraged. However, walk-ins are welcome.
Interested in participating, tabling, or volunteering with the BULL CITY IN BLACK: HBCU Showcase & Community Resource Fair? Click here.
Check out the HBCU Showcase schedule to help plan your visit. Workshops will take place from 12:45 – 1:30 p.m. and 2:00 – 2:45 p.m. Space in each workshop is limited, so make sure to pre-register! College booths will be open for the duration of the event.
REGISTER FOR THE HBCU SHOWCASE HERE!
Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark