Karen Clark, a Durham native, is a graduate of the School of Journalism at the UNC- Chapel Hill. Her desire to pursue a career in broadcast led her to a 4-year stint in commercial radio. Karen’s experience included on-air work G-105 (WDCG) and K97.5 (WQOK) in Raleigh, North Carolina. Karen’s radio experience led her to a Promotions Manager position with Columbia Records. While working with Columbia, Karen promoted and marketed albums for national recording artists such as Mariah Carey, Will Smith, Beyonce, Wyclef Jean and many others. This promotions position was Karen’s first foray into event planning, allowing her to coordinate parties, autograph signings, performances and regional itineraries for dozens of artists. After three years with Columbia Records, Karen landed a position with West Coast based Capitol Records. Capitol Records boasts an impressive roster of artists including The Beatles, Coldplay, Corrine Bailey Rae and Snoop Dogg. After seven years in the music industry, Karen, along with her mother, started Something Borrowed, Something Blue, a nationally-recognized wedding and event planning company based in Raleigh, North Carolina. Karen’s events have been seen on the Style Network shows Whose Wedding Is It Anyway? and Married Away. She has been a featured contributor for InStyle Weddings, The Knot and various local news programs and publications Karen is currently the Midday On-Air Personality at Foxy 107.1/104.3 (WFXC/WFXK.) She enjoys cooking, working out, playing with her young son and volunteering in the community.

BULL CITY IN BLACK: HBCU Showcase & Community Resource Fair celebrates the history and enduring legacy of historically black colleges and universities from across the state and region. The Emily K Center will host representatives and student organizations from HBCUs and community organizations with a particular focus on mental health and wellness. Students and families from across Durham are invited to join us at the Center to learn more about HBCUs and admissions opportunities, and gain access to health and wellness services unique to the Bull City.

This event is FREE and open to all — high school students and their families are strongly encouraged to attend. Registration is strongly encouraged. However, walk-ins are welcome.

Interested in participating, tabling, or volunteering with the BULL CITY IN BLACK: HBCU Showcase & Community Resource Fair? Click here.

Check out the HBCU Showcase schedule to help plan your visit. Workshops will take place from 12:45 – 1:30 p.m. and 2:00 – 2:45 p.m. Space in each workshop is limited, so make sure to pre-register! College booths will be open for the duration of the event.

REGISTER FOR THE HBCU SHOWCASE HERE!

