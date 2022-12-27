Netflix’s Biggest 2022 Hit Series & Films [List]

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

After only three days, “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” debuted as Netflix’s No. 1 film around the world. The streaming platform announced this week’s Top 10 programs with millions of household views accounted for and hours watched. Check out the 2022 list of some of Netflix’s biggest hits inside.

Over the holidays, fans were excited to catch the star-studded Netflix premiere of “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery.” It garnered 35M household views, documenting 82.1M view hours divided by 2.3 hours of runtime from over 93 countries. The film proved that fans were geeked to solve the murder mystery and figure out whodunit.

Fans were also thrilled to see what happened in the next season of “Emily in Paris.” Season 3 returned this year and came in at No. 2 with 117.6M hours viewed and in the top 10 in 93 countries. The premiere for season three was bigger than the premiere of seasons one and two, and the first season was also back in the Top 10 more than two years after its initial premiere.

“Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” and “Emily In Paris” Season 3 were two of the year’s must-watch TV series and films on Netflix. For more on Netflix’s Dec. 19th’s Top 10 shows and films, visit the website.

Netflix is one of the leading streamers with countless fan-favorite, groundbreaking shows like “Wednesday,” “Stranger Things” and “Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story.”

Here’s a look back at some of Netflix’s biggest hits of 2022:

Netflix is the most watched streamer —with more spots in the Nielsen Top 10 than all other streamers combined, Netflix had the No. 1 original series 46 out of 48 weeks so far this year and almost half of the No. 1 weekly movie spots on streaming. Five of the Top 10 most popular English language series of all time premiered this year: “Stranger Things” Season 4, “Wednesday” and “Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story” (all of which crossed the 1 billion hours viewed mark), “Bridgerton” Season 2 and “Inventing Anna.” Three of the Top 10 most popular English language films of all time premiered this year: “The Adam Project,” “The Gray Man” and “Purple Hearts.” They also released their most successful animated kids film with “The Sea Beast” and their most successful documentary feature, “The Tinder Swindler.” Seven of the Top 10 most popular non-English films of all time premiered this year: “Troll” (Norway), “All Quiet on the Western Front” (Germany), “Black Crab” (Sweden), “Through My Window” (Spain), “The Takedown” (France) “Loving Adults” (Denmark) and “My Name is Vendetta” (Italy). Fan favorites returned: Members spent more time watching Netflix returning seasons and sequels in 2022 than ever before including “Stranger Things” Season 4,”Elite” Season 6, “The Crown” Season 5, “Bridgerton” Season 2, “The Umbrella Academy” Season 3, “Young Royals” Season 2, “Big Mouth” Season 6, “Cobra KaiSeason 5, “Ozark” Season 4, “Sintonia” Season 3, “Selling Sunset” Season 5, “Love Is Blind” Season 3, and sequels “Enola Holmes 2,” “Lost Bullet 2 and two “365 Days.” The K-Wave is bigger than ever! 60% of Netflix subscribers watched a Korean title and Netflix had 6 of the Top 10 most searched K-Dramas in Korea with “Extraordinary Attorney Woo,” “Narco Saints,” “All of Us Are Dead,” “Twenty Five Twenty One,” “Business Proposaland Our Blues.” “Extraordinary Attorney Woo” and “All Of Us Are Dead” became two of our most-popular non-English shows ever. The Netflix effect pushed songs from the ‘80s to the top of the charts.“Running Up That Hill” was the No. 6 most searched song, Kate Bush was the No. 7 most searched artist and the No. 10 trending song on TikTok in 2022. “Wednesday” created not one, but two resurgent hits with “Goo Goo Muck” by The Cramps and “Bloody Mary” from Lady Gaga. #WednesdayAddams has been used over 19 billion times on TikTok in under a month, and Lady Gaga herself even joined the viral trend. Red berets were all the rage: Fans of “Emily in Paris”, the kids in “Matilda” and even Thing. Netflix members watched an average of six different genres a month– from historical drama with “The Empress” to sports drama with Adam Sandler in “Hustle” and romantic drama in “Virgin River” Season 4 and the dark thriller “The Marked Heart.”

