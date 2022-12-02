Help Is Available For Paying Heat Bills

Karen Clark, a Durham native, is a graduate of the School of Journalism at the UNC- Chapel Hill. Her desire to pursue a career in broadcast led her to a 4-year stint in commercial radio. Karen’s experience included on-air work G-105 (WDCG) and K97.5 (WQOK) in Raleigh, North Carolina. Karen’s radio experience led her to a Promotions Manager position with Columbia Records. While working with Columbia, Karen promoted and marketed albums for national recording artists such as Mariah Carey, Will Smith, Beyonce, Wyclef Jean and many others. This promotions position was Karen’s first foray into event planning, allowing her to coordinate parties, autograph signings, performances and regional itineraries for dozens of artists. After three years with Columbia Records, Karen landed a position with West Coast based Capitol Records. Capitol Records boasts an impressive roster of artists including The Beatles, Coldplay, Corrine Bailey Rae and Snoop Dogg. After seven years in the music industry, Karen, along with her mother, started Something Borrowed, Something Blue, a nationally-recognized wedding and event planning company based in Raleigh, North Carolina. Karen’s events have been seen on the Style Network shows Whose Wedding Is It Anyway? and Married Away. She has been a featured contributor for InStyle Weddings, The Knot and various local news programs and publications Karen is currently the Midday On-Air Personality at Foxy 107.1/104.3 (WFXC/WFXK.) She enjoys cooking, working out, playing with her young son and volunteering in the community.

The Low Income Energy Assistance Program (LIEAP) is a federally-funded program that provides for a one-time vendor payment to help eligible households pay their heating bills.

Households including a person aged 60 or older or disabled persons receiving services through the NC Division of Aging and Adult Services are eligible to sign up for assistance from Dec. 1 – 31. All other households may apply from Jan. 1 – March 31 or until funds are exhausted.

Households that meet the following criteria may be eligible:

Have at least one U.S. citizen or non-citizen who meets the eligibility criteria.

Meet an income test.

Have reserves at or below $2,250.

Be responsible for its heating costs.

Eligibility The following chart describes the Low Income Energy Assistance Eligibility Requirements. Eligibility Requirement What’s Needed How Often Identity ID, Contact with someone knowledgeable of your situation. At application Address Lease, rental agreement, any other shelter expenses, contact with someone knowledgeable of your situation. At application or situation, if moving Citizenship/ Alien Status Verification of citizenship/alien status via Immigration and Naturalization Service. At application Social Security Number Valid social security card or number. At application Earned Income: Wages/Self-Employment Wage stubs, tax forms contacting employer. At application Unearned Income: Public Benefits/ Private Retirement Benefits/Trust, etc. Documents from provider, award letter. At application Assets/Resources Ownership and tax records – bank and court documents. At application Heating Expense Copy of bills. At application Low-Income Energy Assistance Income Levels Based on 130% of Federal Poverty CIP/LIEAP Q&A How to Apply Households including a person aged 60 or older or an individual receiving disability benefits and services through the NC Division of Aging and Adult Services are eligible to sign up for assistance from Dec. 1 – 31. All other households may apply from Jan. 1 – March 31, or until funds are exhausted. Contact your local Department of Social Services for the application dates and for additional information on LIEAP. Contact For more information, please contact your local Department of Social Services or the NC Division of Social Services.

