Donate To Coats Cause We Care

Karen Clark, a Durham native, is a graduate of the School of Journalism at the UNC- Chapel Hill. Her desire to pursue a career in broadcast led her to a 4-year stint in commercial radio. Karen’s experience included on-air work G-105 (WDCG) and K97.5 (WQOK) in Raleigh, North Carolina. Karen’s radio experience led her to a Promotions Manager position with Columbia Records. While working with Columbia, Karen promoted and marketed albums for national recording artists such as Mariah Carey, Will Smith, Beyonce, Wyclef Jean and many others. This promotions position was Karen’s first foray into event planning, allowing her to coordinate parties, autograph signings, performances and regional itineraries for dozens of artists. After three years with Columbia Records, Karen landed a position with West Coast based Capitol Records. Capitol Records boasts an impressive roster of artists including The Beatles, Coldplay, Corrine Bailey Rae and Snoop Dogg. After seven years in the music industry, Karen, along with her mother, started Something Borrowed, Something Blue, a nationally-recognized wedding and event planning company based in Raleigh, North Carolina. Karen’s events have been seen on the Style Network shows Whose Wedding Is It Anyway? and Married Away. She has been a featured contributor for InStyle Weddings, The Knot and various local news programs and publications Karen is currently the Midday On-Air Personality at Foxy 107.1/104.3 (WFXC/WFXK.) She enjoys cooking, working out, playing with her young son and volunteering in the community.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Foxy 107.1-104.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Tis the season for holiday joy! There are so many people even within your own community who will be cold this winter because they do not own a coat. Grab the coat that is gathering dust in your closet and put it towards something meaningful.

Many children and adults alike are living in bitter cold conditions with no coat to keep them warm. Raleigh Parks believe in the basic right to protect our neighborhood from the cold, and we strive to do so with dignity and respect.

Every coat goes to a person in need, free of charge, and without discrimination or obligation. Please support our Coats Cause We Care drive because YOU CARE!

Donations Accepted Now Through Friday, Nov. 18 at City of Raleigh Community Centers.

Donation Boxes are currently located at Barwell Road, Biltmore Hills, John Chavis Memorial Park, Hill St., Millbrook Exchange, Roberts, Sgt. Courtney T. Johnson and Worthdale.

Coat Giveaway Day: Saturday, Nov. 19, from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Sgt. Courtney T. Johnson Community Center.

Cost: Free

Ages: All

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark

YouTube: The Karen Clark