HomeNews

Donate To Coats Cause We Care

Click Here To Listen Live

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Foxy 107.1-104.3 Featured Video
CLOSE
playful mixed-race toddler prepares to make a snow angel in fresh snow after a winter storm

Source: Catherine McQueen / Getty

Tis the season for holiday joy! There are so many people even within your own community who will be cold this winter because they do not own a coat. Grab the coat that is gathering dust in your closet and put it towards something meaningful.

Many children and adults alike are living in bitter cold conditions with no coat to keep them warm. Raleigh Parks believe in the basic right to protect our neighborhood from the cold, and we strive to do so with dignity and respect.

Every coat goes to a person in need, free of charge, and without discrimination or obligation. Please support our Coats Cause We Care drive because YOU CARE!

Donations Accepted Now Through Friday, Nov. 18 at City of Raleigh Community Centers.

Donation Boxes are currently located at Barwell Road, Biltmore Hills, John Chavis Memorial Park, Hill St., Millbrook Exchange, Roberts, Sgt. Courtney T. Johnson and Worthdale.

Coat Giveaway Day: Saturday, Nov. 19, from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Sgt. Courtney T. Johnson Community Center.

Cost: Free

Ages: All

 

 

Karen Clark Photo Foxy NC 2022 R1 Raleigh

Source: R1 / other

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark

YouTube: The Karen Clark

children , coat , raleigh

Close