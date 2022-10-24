Fall Wellness Fair at Marsh Creek Park

Karen Clark, a Durham native, is a graduate of the School of Journalism at the UNC- Chapel Hill. Her desire to pursue a career in broadcast led her to a 4-year stint in commercial radio. Karen’s experience included on-air work G-105 (WDCG) and K97.5 (WQOK) in Raleigh, North Carolina. Karen’s radio experience led her to a Promotions Manager position with Columbia Records. While working with Columbia, Karen promoted and marketed albums for national recording artists such as Mariah Carey, Will Smith, Beyonce, Wyclef Jean and many others. This promotions position was Karen’s first foray into event planning, allowing her to coordinate parties, autograph signings, performances and regional itineraries for dozens of artists. After three years with Columbia Records, Karen landed a position with West Coast based Capitol Records. Capitol Records boasts an impressive roster of artists including The Beatles, Coldplay, Corrine Bailey Rae and Snoop Dogg. After seven years in the music industry, Karen, along with her mother, started Something Borrowed, Something Blue, a nationally-recognized wedding and event planning company based in Raleigh, North Carolina. Karen’s events have been seen on the Style Network shows Whose Wedding Is It Anyway? and Married Away. She has been a featured contributor for InStyle Weddings, The Knot and various local news programs and publications Karen is currently the Midday On-Air Personality at Foxy 107.1/104.3 (WFXC/WFXK.) She enjoys cooking, working out, playing with her young son and volunteering in the community.

Come one, come all! Neighbors of Marsh Creek Park are invited to our first ever Fall Health and Wellness Fair; a partnership event with The Produce Project!

Everyone is invited for a fun day for the whole family. Raleigh Parks approaches recreation services from a total wellness approach. This event at Marsh Creek Community Center will do the same.

What does total wellness mean? It means we’ll approach wellness from various dimensions; mental, physical, social, and financial wellness will be on full display – now we just need you!

The event will run rain or shine and is completely free to the public.

Here’s what to expect at the Wellness Fair:

Marsh Creek Program demonstrations – Flow Lantern Walk, Soul Line Dance, Crafts for Kids, Balance Bikes, and Pound Fitness;

The Produce Project;

Oak City Plate;

The Blood Connection – Please use this link to sign up to donate blood; and,

Clothing Swap – Bring your gently used clothes to make a “swap”. These trades are designed to reduce clothing waste in the community and encourage thoughts of reuse and recycling. We’ll also take donations. All leftover items will be donated;

Heritage Urgent and Primary Care;

WakeMed – Non-fasting glucose and cholesterol checks;

Care Access;

Alliance Health;

Silver Linings Counseling;

Gupta Psychiatry;

Carolina Outreach;

SouthLight Healthcare;

And more including dental hygiene checks, nutrition and dietetic support, and healthy foods to sample!

Date: Saturday, Nov. 5

Time: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Ages: All

Cost: Free

