Brandy Hospitalized From Suspected Seizure

**UPDATED: OCT. 12, 2022 @ 5:00PM**

TMZ is reporting that singer/actress Brandy has been hospitalized for what is suspected to be a seizure.

Law enforcement sources say that they received an EMS call to the Grammy winner’s LA home at around noon on Tuesday, October 12. Sources with direct knowledge told TMZ that it is believed to be a seizure, and she was taken to a local hospital.

The good news is that Brandy is expected to recover as she is currently resting in the hospital, with her parents Willie & Sonja Norwood by her side. She issued a brief statement on her social media, saying that she is following doctor’s orders and resting up.

We’re keeping Brandy and her loved ones in our prayers.