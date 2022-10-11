Friday, October 14th Is The Voter Registration Deadline In NC

The voter registration deadline is October 14, 2022, for general elections taking place on November 8, 2022. (After October 14, 2022, only same-day registration during one-stop early voting is available.) In North Carolina, the civilian voter registration deadline is 25 days before Election Day.
Find additional information at Voter Registration Deadlines.
If you miss the registration deadline, you may be eligible to register and vote or make changes to your voter registration (anything other than party affiliation) and vote during the early voting period. Learn more at Register in Person During Early Voting.
For information about the November 8 elections, visit Upcoming Election.
Ways to Register to Vote
If you’re eligible to register to vote, North Carolina offers two primary ways to register:
- Online or in person at the DMV.
- Use N.C. Division of Motor Vehicles (NCDMV) services. Existing DMV customers may submit a voter registration application online. Learn more at Complete Your Registration Online Through the DMV.
- Note: Certain agencies, including the DMV, are required to offer voter registration services. For more information, visit the National Voter Registration Act (NVRA) page.
- By mail.
- Fill out the English N.C. Voter Registration Application (fillable PDF) or the Spanish N.C. Voter Registration Application (fillable PDF) and submit it by mail. Learn more at Complete Your Registration by Mail.
- Note: The federal Uniformed and Overseas Citizens Absentee Voting Act (UOCAVA) allows certain voters an expedited means to register and vote by mail-in ballot. Find more information at Military and Overseas Voting.
Your Voter Registration Status
Check your registration status by entering your information into the Voter Search, also known as the “voter lookup.” You will need to submit your first and last name. To narrow your search results, you can add more information, such as your year of birth or county, but that is optional. With this tool, you will be able to find publicly available information, including your:
- Voter registration status.
- Election Day polling place.
- Sample ballots for upcoming elections.
- Voting districts.
- Past elections you participated in, called “voter history.”
Contact your county board of elections with any questions regarding your information on the Voter Search.
More Information
- Learn about each section of your Voter Search profile at Your Voter Record.
- Get details about changing your voter registration at Updating Registration.
- Find out voter registration deadlines and ways to register at How to Register.
