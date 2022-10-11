Friday, October 14th Is The Voter Registration Deadline In NC

The voter registration deadline is October 14, 2022, for general elections taking place on November 8, 2022. (After October 14, 2022, only same-day registration during one-stop early voting is available.) In North Carolina, the civilian voter registration deadline is 25 days before Election Day.

Ways to Register to Vote