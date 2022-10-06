Amazon To Hire 1,000 People in The Triangle

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Amazon recently announced on Thursday (October 6) that it will hire 1,000 in the Triangle!

As reported by WRAL, there will be a variety of roles available, with an average pay of “more than $19 per hour,” as well as sign-up bonuses of as much as $1000.

In addition to the openings in the Triangle, Amazon announced that “thousands” of jobs will be added across the state. The local jobs are among the 150,000 positions that Amazon is hoping to fill, as part of efforts to prepare for the holiday season.

Amazon is also adding full-time and part-time positions in sorting and shipping. Benefits will be offered.

As you may know, Amazon has several Triangle-area facilities, including a major warehouse in Garner. However, the company recently closed a facility in Durham and is facing unionization efforts in the Garner location.

“We value our seasonal employees at Amazon by offering well-paying jobs with a variety of schedules,” said Nariq Jones, a Human Resources leader at Amazon’s fulfillment center in Garner, in a statement. “As demand ramps up, these employees play an important role by making sure we’re delivering packages and smiles to our customers throughout the 2022 holiday season.”

You can apply for the Amazon job openings at http://www.amazon.com/apply.

