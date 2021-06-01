Arts & Entertainment
Watch Trailer For Mary J. Blige Documentary Headed To Amazon Prime Video

Mary J. Blige is letting it all hang out in her new documentary.  In the trailer, she speaks about the “My Life” album and what she was feeling.

My Life is probably my darkest album, at one of the darkest times I’ve had. Most of the times I just was just depressed and didn’t want to live.”

Speaking about her childhood, Mary said, “The only thing I think that kept us guided was the music. It just saved you.”

The trailer features Diddy, Taraji P. Henson and Alicia Keys.

The documentary premiers on Amazon Prime Video on June 25th.

 

 

