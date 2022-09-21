New Music Venue Coming, South of Downtown Raleigh

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

It looks like we’re getting a new music venue for Raleigh residents to partake in!

On Wednesday (Sept. 21), Developer Kane Reality and AEG Presents event management announced that they have signed a lease for a new venue for the Downtown South Entertainment District, as reported by WRAL.

“We are thrilled to partner with AEG Presents on a unique music venue at Downtown South. The company is a leader in live entertainment and their decision to create their next venue at Downtown South speaks volumes about the district,” said John Kane, CEO of Kane Realty Corporation.

Added Shawn Trell, EVP, COO and General Counsel of AEG Presents, “Music venues are by nature cultural hubs; they bring a sense of community and help define the energy of a neighborhood. We’ve experienced this most recently with our new venues in Atlanta and Boston, and in Kane Realty we have a partner who shares our vision for opening a state-of-the-art live music experience in this thriving market.”

The 70,000-square-foot venue is expected to hold up to 3,500 guests and will include both indoor and outdoor, rooftop space. The construction will begin next spring in the planned entertainment district, located at South Saunders and Wilmington streets and Interstate 40. The venue is expected to open as soon as Fall 2024.

