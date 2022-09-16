LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Foxy 107.1-104.3 Featured Video CLOSE

It’s been a wild few months for Kanye West as of late as he’s been involved in everything from lowkey stalking his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian and sending Pete Davidson into trauma therapy to beefing with Adidas. Now Yeezy is opening up about many other weird and interesting things on a podcast you may or may have not heard of.

Recently the mad genius currently known as Ye sat down with Alyson Wilson and Danny Harris for an interview on the Alo Mind Full Podcast in which the controversial artist spoke on all sorts of topics that will leave the average person bewildered and the educated human scratching their head.

From continuing to wage war on his current business partners by stating “I honestly believe that GAP and Adidas are part of a bigger plan to marginalize American companies and American industry” to explaining that he learned more from Star Wars than college saying “I spent way more hours in Star Wars than I did in college,” Ye was definitely on one in this interview.

The man said he wants to do away with stairs for Christ’s sake!

Here’s another winning quote: “I actually haven’t read any book. Reading is like eating brussels sprouts for me,” said Ye.

While the interview did drag at moments, it’s definitely an interesting listen in order to get a better idea of where Kanye is at this particular moment in his life.

Check out the 37-minute interview below and let us know your thoughts on Ye these days in the comments section below.

The post Kanye West Gives A Rare Interview, Says He Hasn’t “Read Any Book” appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.

Kanye West Gives A Rare Interview, Says He Hasn’t “Read Any Book” was originally published on hiphopwired.com