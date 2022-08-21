André 3000 Featured In New Supreme Campaign

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

André 3000 has garnered a reputation in recent years for popping up in random cities, sometimes while playing a flute, and always living his best life. All that to say, 3 Stacks is a perfect selection to be featured in the latest campaign from Supreme.

The streetwear brand recently shared a pic of the OutKast rapper rocking a white Supreme Box logo tee on its socials, and everyone is excited. Supreme should be dropping a first look at it Fall/Winter 2022 collection soon, and the speculation is that the Atlanta native will be featured on its photo tee that has featured artists like Lil’ Kim, Al Green and Buju Banton in the past.

André 3000 was shot by Deana Lawson, a renowned photographer and Black woman who is based in Brooklyn.

Stacks also kicked the ballistics in an outtake that making the rounds. It’s as inspirational as you’d come to expect.

And we’re still holding out hope for a new André 3000 album, sooner than later, too. We can’t wait to see what Supreme, whose creative director is the highly regarded, Denim Tears founder Tremaine Emory, has cooked up with the Hip-Hop legend and for the rest of the year.

