Check Out These School Supply Drives In The Area

It's time for the kids to head back to school. Here's a list of some area school supply drives.
The Daniel Center for Math and Science 2nd Annual Back To School Bash
Saturday, August 20th at 12pm
735 Rock Quarry Road, Raleigh
Free supplies on a first come first serve basis
Coach LeVelle Moton and PJ Tucker 13th Annual Back To School Community Day
Saturday, August 20th from 10am to 1pm
Raleigh Boys Club
605 N. Raleigh Blvd, Raleigh
Free shoes, backpacks, school supplies, haircuts, games and prizes
Strong Tower Christian Fellowship
Saturday, August 20th from 3-5 pm
11704 US 70 Bus Hwy Clayton
Eastern Star Missionary Baptist Church
Saturday, August 20th from 11am – 1pm (or until supplies last)
Giving away 100 free back packs, school supplies, E-gift cards and a small lunch to kids who attend. This is a drive-thru event. Please stay in your car.
718 E Church Street, Tarboro
