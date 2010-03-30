Authorities Say Philly Charter School Was Used As Nightclub

PHILADELPHIA – Charter school by day, social club by night.

Authorities say that’s what it was like at a building housing the Harambee (ha-RAHM’-bay) Institute of Science and Technology Charter School in Philadelphia.

When school wasn’t in session, the space became a nightspot known as Club Damani. Authorities say the club served alcohol despite an expired liquor license.

A message left at Harambee was not immediately returned. A statement on its Web site says recent media reports contain “inaccurate allegations.”

Superintendent Arlene Ackerman is demanding the school end the shared-space arrangement.

The city controller announced Tuesday that his office also is investigating the school for questionable spending practices.

RELATED STORIES

Police Find 10 Pounds Of Weed And $100k At Day Care Center

Teachers Suspended For Performing Lap Dance In Front Of Students