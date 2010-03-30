CLOSE
National
Home

Authorities Say Philly Charter School Was Used As Nightclub

0 reads
Leave a comment

PHILADELPHIA – Charter school by day, social club by night.

Authorities say that’s what it was like at a building housing the Harambee (ha-RAHM’-bay) Institute of Science and Technology Charter School in Philadelphia.

When school wasn’t in session, the space became a nightspot known as Club Damani. Authorities say the club served alcohol despite an expired liquor license.

A message left at Harambee was not immediately returned. A statement on its Web site says recent media reports contain “inaccurate allegations.”

Superintendent Arlene Ackerman is demanding the school end the shared-space arrangement.

The city controller announced Tuesday that his office also is investigating the school for questionable spending practices.

RELATED STORIES

Police Find 10 Pounds Of Weed And $100k At Day Care Center

Teachers Suspended For Performing Lap Dance In Front Of Students

Charter Schools , Nightclubs , Philadelphia

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Hughley TV: Men Should Not Tell Women What…
 1 hour ago
06.20.19
Dwyane Wade On His Son Attending Miami Pride:…
 1 hour ago
06.20.19
Jermaine Dupri Preps New Documentary Featuring Mariah Carey,…
 1 hour ago
06.20.19
‘Basketball Wives’ Recap: Shaunie Fights The Urge To…
 1 hour ago
06.20.19
Survey Finds Young People Are Ditching Deodorant
 2 hours ago
06.20.19
Black Woman Named Marijuana Pepsi Earns PhD After…
 3 hours ago
06.20.19
What B Smyth Does To Make Women Go…
 4 hours ago
06.20.19
‘Saved By the Bell’ Alum Joins ABC’s ‘Mixed-ish’
 4 hours ago
06.20.19
Jacquees to BET: ‘How in the F*** Am…
 5 hours ago
06.20.19
5 Valid Reasons Why ‘Little Apple’ Is The…
 1 day ago
06.19.19
Living Single Without Maxine Shaw? The Show’s Creator…
 1 day ago
06.19.19
Thoughts: Do Millennials Still Have Love For The…
 1 day ago
06.19.19
She Said “You Didn’t Fight For Me As…
 1 day ago
06.19.19
‘Surviving R. Kelly’ Wins Best Documentary At MTV…
 1 day ago
06.19.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close