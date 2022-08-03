Don’t Miss Family Movie Night In Wake Forest – Shang Chi

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

You’re invited to enjoy a movie under the stars! The Wake Forest Parks, Recreation & Cultural Resources (PRCR) Department is pleased to offer the following Family Movie Nights at Joyner Park:

August 6 – Shang Chi

Showtime is 8:30 p.m. Anyone planning to attend is urged to arrive early as viewing space may be limited.

Pre-Show Activities

Family Movie Nights at Joyner Park will also include movie-related pre-show activities beginning at 7:15 p.m.

August 6 – Kung Fu & Crafts

Enjoy the Lion Dance and kung fu demonstration by Wah Lum Kung Fu and make Chinese dragon crafts.

Know Before You Go

These events are free and open to the public.

Be sure to bring a blanket and/or chairs. You may also want to bring snacks, bug spray, a flash light and umbrella – just in case.

Alcohol, smoking, and unleashed pets are prohibited

Food

Food vendors may be on hand selling snacks and beverages this year or you can bring your own. But please remember – alcohol is strictly prohibited.

Weather Updates

In case of inclement weather, the movie screenings may be relocated to Joyner Park Community Center, 701 Harris Road. Updated information will be posted on the Town’s website, Nextdoor site and Facebook page.

Smart phone users who have downloaded the Town app will also receive a push notification message concerning any schedule changes.

