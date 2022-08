LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Pinehurst native Ruth La’ontra stops by the WE2022 press room for a chat with The Light 103.9’s Callie Douglas. She talks about being steadfast in her faith and being an empowered woman of God, showing that in her music. Check it out!