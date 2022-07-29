Other Places To Go After Wake County Shuts Down COVID Testing

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

The final day of drive-thru testing at county sites will be Friday, July 29.

This decision comes as there are free at-home tests, numerous community testing locations and effective vaccine and treatment options easily available in our community. Wake County shared the full scale down plan that began on June 6.

While drive-thru testing is coming to an end, our commitment to keeping our residents safe is not. There are other drive-thru testing sites available in our community that can be found below. Wake County locations are also providing no-cost, at-home antigen tests to the public.

Wake County Public Health is offering no-cost, at-home antigen tests to the public. Stop by during regular business hours and pick up a maximum of four (4) boxes per household with five (5) test kits in each. They’ll be available at the following location at self-serve tables just inside the entrance:

