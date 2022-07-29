News
HomeNews

Other Places To Go After Wake County Shuts Down COVID Testing

Click Here To Listen Live

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Foxy 107.1-104.3 Featured Video
CLOSE
UNIQLO AIRism Face Mask

Source: UNIQLO / UNIQLO AIRism Face Mask

The final day of drive-thru testing at county sites will be Friday, July 29.

This decision comes as there are free at-home tests, numerous community testing locations and effective vaccine and treatment options easily available in our community. Wake County shared the full scale down plan that began on June 6.

While drive-thru testing is coming to an end, our commitment to keeping our residents safe is not. There are other drive-thru testing sites available in our community that can be found below. Wake County locations are also providing no-cost, at-home antigen tests to the public.

Related Stories

Wake County Public Health is offering no-cost, at-home antigen tests to the public. Stop by during regular business hours and pick up a maximum of four (4) boxes per household with five (5) test kits in each. They’ll be available at the following location at self-serve tables just inside the entrance:

Location Address Hours
Wake County Southern Regional Center 130 N. Judd Parkway NE, Fuquay-Varina 8:30 a.m. – 5:15 p.m.
Wake County Northern Regional Center 350 E. Holding Ave., Wake Forest 8:30 a.m. – 5:15 p.m.
Wake County Eastern Regional Center 1002 Dogwood Drive, Zebulon 8:30 a.m. – 5:15 p.m.
Wake County Health & Human Services Center at Departure 5809 Departure Drive, Raleigh 8:30 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Wake County Health & Human Services Swinburne Building 220 Swinburne St., Raleigh 8:30 a.m. – 5:15 p.m.
Wake County Public Health Center 10 Sunnybrook Road, Raleigh 8 a.m. – 5:15 p.m.

 

Additional No-Cost Drive-thru Testing Locations

 

 

Karen Clark Photo Foxy NC 2022 R1 Raleigh

Source: R1 / other

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark

YouTube: The Karen Clark

COVID , Wake County

Close