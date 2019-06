VIA: WNCN.COM

There could be problems getting hundreds of Wake County kids to and from school next week.

Lucas Transportation, which handles the buses for some 800 special needs children, says it’s going broke, and can’t continue under the current contract.

Lucas’s president told NBC17 that he gets paid $10 per student per day, but his costs are double that and he’s spent some $300,000 of his own money to keep the wheels rolling.

