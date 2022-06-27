LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

2022 BET Awards went down last night and Taraji P. Henson hosted culture’s biggest night. Kanye West presented the Lifetime Achievement Award to his favorite artist Diddy. The Bad Boys Records mogul had a tribute performance by some of our favorites and his boo Yung Miami supported him the whole way. Some of the other performers were Latto and Mariah Carey, and Brandy joined Jack Harlow on stage.

Da Brat breaks down all the most missed moments from last night.

Hot Spot: Here’s What Happened At The 2022 BET Awards [WATCH] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com