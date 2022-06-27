June 27 is National HIV Testing Day!

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

The only way to know your HIV status is to get tested. Knowing your status gives you powerful information to keep you and your partner healthy. National HIV Testing Day is a day to encourage people to get tested for HIV, know their status, and get linked to care and treatment.

Join Wake County Public Health’s HIV/STD Community Program at the Adult Superstore Center in Raleigh for no cost HIV, STD and Hepatitis C testing!

There will be snacks and giveaways for everyone who attends, including a $10 Walmart gift card for everyone who tests.

Details:

Monday, June 27

Adult Superstore Center

2236 Capital Blvd., Raleigh

11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Questions?

919-250-4410

wakegov.com/HIVSTD

