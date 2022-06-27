June 27 is National HIV Testing Day!

CLOSE
The only way to know your HIV status is to get tested. Knowing your status gives you powerful information to keep you and your partner healthy. National HIV Testing Day is a day to encourage people to get tested for HIV, know their status, and get linked to care and treatment.
Join Wake County Public Health’s HIV/STD Community Program at the Adult Superstore Center in Raleigh for no cost HIV, STD and Hepatitis C testing!
There will be snacks and giveaways for everyone who attends, including a $10 Walmart gift card for everyone who tests.
Details:
Monday, June 27
Adult Superstore Center
2236 Capital Blvd., Raleigh
11 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Questions?
919-250-4410
Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark