Outdoor Movies At NC Museum Of Art

OUTDOOR FILMS: ENCANTO

Encanto (2021). Directed by Byron Howard, Jared Bush, 109 min., PG

The Madrigals, an extraordinary family, live in a magical house in a colorful town in the mountains of Colombia. Every child in the Madrigal family is blessed with a unique gift, except for Mirabel. When Mirabel discovers that her family’s magic is in danger, she realizes that she might be her exceptional family’s last hope. With catchy songs by award-winner Lin-Manuel Miranda, this film is sure to entertain and delight audiences of all ages.

Where do I park? Can I bring my dog? How about picnics? What happens if it rains? For answers to these questions and others, see our 2022 Outdoor Films Policies.

Do you or a family member need general accommodation for your visit to the North Carolina Museum of Art? Contact Felicia Ingram, manager of interpretation, accessibility, and diversity, by email.

 

Picnic in the Park

Preorder picnic baskets for NCMA outdoor films and Park Theater events. Picnics for two or four, filled with sandwiches, salads, sides, and drinks. Members save 10% with code MEMBER.

No time to order? No worries! We have a full concession menu on-site featuring a variety of hot and cold items and family packs. Cold drinks, beer, wine, snacks, and popcorn are also available.

Baskets will be ready for pickup on-site when gates open for the concerts and movies.

ORDER HERE

DATE

Jun 24, 2022

TIME

8:30 PM – 10:30 PM

COST

Free for Members and children 6 and under, but tickets required for entry; $7 Nonmembers (plus taxes and fees)

LOCATION

Joseph M. Bryan, Jr., Theater In The Museum Park

TICKETS
Ticket Information:

Tickets go on sale May 18 at 10 am for Members and May 20 at 10 am for Nonmembers.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:
(919) 715-5923
help@ncartmuseum.org
Wednesday through Sunday, from 10 am to 5 pm
