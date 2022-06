LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Melissa Wade connects with Dr. Anthony Kelley, Composer-in-Residence with the North Carolina Symphony about their Juneteenth performance this Saturday (June 18) at the Booth Amphitheater in Cary. This performance is part of this year’s UNC Health Summerfest. For more details, click HERE!

Juneteenth With North Carolina Symphony was originally published on thelightnc.com