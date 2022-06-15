Here’s How To Get A REAL ID In North Carolina

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Beginning May 3, 2023, federal agencies will enforce the REAL ID Act, which requires a REAL ID, U.S. passport or another federally approved identification to board commercial flights and enter secure federal buildings. More Details Here

Please note: If your driver’s license or state-issued ID expired on or after March 1, 2020, and you are unable to renew at your state driver’s license agency, you may still use it as acceptable identification at the checkpoint. Due to the effects of COVID-19, t​he Transportation Security​ Administration will accept expired driver’s licenses or state-issued ID a year after expiration​​. ​

The N.C. REAL ID is a REAL ID Act-compliant driver license that is just like a traditional license or ID but has a star at the top. Driver licenses and IDs without a gold star are noted “Not for Federal Identification.”

N.C. REAL ID Is Completely Optional

You do not need a REAL ID driver license or identification card to do any of the following:

Drive

Vote

Apply for or receive federal benefits (e.g., Veterans Affairs, Social Security Administration, etc.)

Enter a federal facility that does not require an ID (e.g., a post office)

Access a hospital or receive life-saving services

Participate in law enforcement proceedings or investigations (e.g., serve on a federal jury, testify in federal court, etc.)

A REAL ID, however, might be helpful for anyone who frequently:

Boards a commercial airplane

Visits nuclear sites

Visits military bases

Visits federal courthouses, federal prisons or other federal facilities

An individual without a REAL ID or U.S. passport may still be able to board flights or make visits to the facilities mentioned above, but they may have to provide additional documentation with their traditional license or ID. ​

Getting an N.C. REAL ID

Even though the federal law is not effective until May 3, 2023, anyone can get a REAL ID now. MORE DETAILS HERE

To do so, visit an N.C. Division of Motor Vehicles driver license office with the required acceptable documentation:

One document (with full name) proving identity and date of birth

(with full name) proving identity and date of birth One document (with full name and full Social Security Number) confirming Social Security number

(with full name and full Social Security Number) confirming Social Security number Two documents (with current physical address) proving North Carolina residency

(with current physical address) proving North Carolina residency For non-U.S. citizens, one document (with full name) proving legal presence/lawful status

(with full name) proving legal presence/lawful status If applicable, one or more documents verifying any name change

